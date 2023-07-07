Jockey at centre of Hillsin-Worcester storm will not take rides while investigation is ongoing

Dylan Kitts, the jockey who rode Hillsin at Worcester on Wednesday, will not ride or be present at any racecourses while an investigation continues into the race, the BHA said on Friday.

Kitts, 22, partnered Hillsin to finish third in a 2m4f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle . The Racing Post in-running comment for the ride said Hillsin was “going easily but tenderly handled home straight, lost ground three out, stayed on and went third run-in, eyecatcher.”

Hillsin was suspended for 40 days by stewards at Worcester with Kitts’ ride referred to the BHA.

In a statement, the BHA said: “The BHA can confirm that it has been agreed that jockey Dylan Kitts will not take rides or attend any racecourses at this time, as an investigation following a referral by the stewards at Worcester on Wednesday, July 5 continues.

“The BHA will be making no further comment on the investigation at this stage.”

In the report produced by Worcester stewards on Wednesday, Kitts said he heard Hillsin “make a respiratory noise towards the end of the back straight, which continued on several more occasions throughout the race, and the gelding had also hung badly right-handed”.

Kitts added that his instructions were to “keep a good hold of the horse’s head and take his time, before mounting a challenge”, which was echoed by trainer Chris Honour, who stated the horses “needed to be held together for as long as possible” based on his previous two outings.

Hillsin was making his debut for Honour having been with the trainer for around a month before the Worcester contest. Following the race, Honour said he asked owner Alan Clegg to remove Hillsin and another horse, Colonel Lesley, from his yard.

“We wanted them off the yard," said Honour on Thursday. "I don't want to go racing with them because it's going to keep bringing back bad publicity. I'd rather be away from it and don't want to be part of it. I've never spoken to so many reporters as today and I don't want the media circus around this.

"I'm not part of this, I've done my job and that horse was fit and ready to roll. End of…I don't stop horses and the horse ran well. I did my job. My job is to send a horse there capable of doing their best and he did his best.”

Kitts, a 7lb claimer attached to the Warren Greatrex yard, has ridden one winner this season for 25 rides and 11 winners in total.

