Jockey Aidan Keeley receives 18-month driving ban and fine after being found over the alcohol limit

Jockey Aidan Keeley has been banned from driving for 18 months and fined after being found nearly twice over the legal alcohol limit.

Keeley, 24, was pulled over in the early hours of October 5 after police officers in Newmarket saw a vehicle driving erratically and swerving over the white central line in the road.

The rider failed a roadside breathalyser test and later recorded an alcohol reading of 65mg per 100ml of breath, almost two times above the legal limit of 35mg.

As well as being banned from driving, Keeley was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 victim surcharge and £110 in costs following a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court last Friday.

PC Ella Sage, the arresting officer, said: “Aidan Keeley was almost twice the legal alcohol limit when we stopped him and it was fortunate that he wasn’t involved in a collision, as he was obviously not in control of the car by the manner of driving we witnessed.

“This case is a timely reminder of the risks involved in drink driving, and also the consequences. Not only has he lost his licence for 18 months, but must also pay over £800 in fines and other costs.

“Our message is simple – don’t take the risk, it's not worth it. Plan your journey home and don’t gamble with people's lives or your own livelihood.”

Keeley was champion jockey in Jersey in 2021 and claimed his biggest success when guiding Majestic to victory in the 2022 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket for trainer Mick Channon.

Aidan Keeley wins the 2022 Cambridgeshire aboard Majestic Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The following year Keeley moved from Gary Moore’s yard to team up with Roger Varian and had 29 winners, with that number increasing to a personal best of 43 last year, when he also rode out his claim. He has ridden ten winners from 173 rides in Britain this year.

Speaking on Thursday, Keeley said: "I pleaded guilty to the charge of drink driving, but I didn't believe I was driving in the erratic manner the police described. Driving is 80 per cent of my job, so it's bad enough I've lost my licence without this being said as well.

"I'm a struggling jockey and this isn't something I wanted to happen. It's been a tough year on and off the course, with ups and downs, mostly downs. However, I'm lucky to have good people around me and am hopeful this mistake doesn't impact how people judge my character, and that I can move on positively from it."

Keeley is the third rider this year to receive a ban for driving while over the legal limit for alcohol.

In July, Oisin Murphy was banned for 20 months and fined £70,000 after giving a reading of 66mg per 100ml of breath. The same month, Nathan Evans was banned for 12 months and fined £253 after giving a reading of 55mg per 100ml of breath.

