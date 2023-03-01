'Jim Lewis was the racegoers' friend and shared Best Mate with everybody'

Scottish Grand National-winning owner Arnie Kaplan has paid a heartfelt tribute to his great friend and fellow Aston Villa supporter Jim Lewis, who died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Lewis became part of racing folklore thanks to his three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate, who along with Arkle victor Nakir and Queen Mother Champion Chase scorer Edredon Bleu, carried the claret and blue of Villa into the most famous winner's enclosure in jump racing for their charismatic owner.

Kaplan enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success himself with 1989 County Hurdle winner Willsford, who went on to win the Scottish National six years later, and first met Lewis before Best Mate made a winning debut in a Cheltenham bumper in 1999. They remained great friends from that point.

"He was at Cheltenham walking up the hill and he had an Aston Villa scarf and hat on," recalled Kaplan. "He was surrounded by people and I walked straight up to him and asked him if he was an Ascot Villa supporter or was it West Ham or Burnley?

"He said it was Aston Villa and I replied, 'Arnie Kaplan, pleased to meet you, I'm also a Villa supporter'. I asked if he had a runner and he told me he had a horse called Best Mate running and the rest is history.

"We were great friends and he was a man of the people. He was the racegoers' friend and just had an ambiance about him. He'd speak to everyone and nothing was too much trouble."

Kaplan, who enjoyed success as an owner with Jenny Pitman, Philip Hobbs, David Pipe and Best Mate's trainer Henrietta Knight, was made an MBE for his services to charity in 2016 and credited Lewis for his staunch support of the We Are All Making A Difference charity, which Kaplan set up to provide funds to local causes in the West Midlands.

The 71-year-old added: "Jim was a great man. I called him 'big brother' and he called me 'little brother'. He was blessed, not embarrassed, that he had this horse and he shared it with everybody. Best Mate was the people's horse.

"One of the great moments for me was the first time he won the Gold Cup and he sent his brother to meet the Queen Mother instead of himself. That was Jim all over."

As well as racing, Kaplan and Lewis shared a passion for Aston Villa FC and the pair were regulars in the company of former Villa chairman Sir Doug Ellis.

Kaplan, based in Solihull, said: "Jim was a guest many times at Villa Park and even paraded the Gold Cup there once. Doug would come to our charitable functions as well and invite Jim to his table. We were both great friends with Doug.

"Jim was married to Valerie, who was absolutely wonderful, when all the success with Best Mate happened, but in later life he married Jennifer and she was just a delight. She was such a dignified lady and he loved her very much.

"Jim was a lovely man with no ego who is going to be missed."

