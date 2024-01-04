Racing Post logo
Jamie Snowden hoping to get Cheltenham winner back on track for the festival at Sandown this weekend

You Wear It Well: Cheltenham Festival winner is a graduate of Goffs UK
You Wear It Well: Gave Jamie Snowden his second Cheltenham Festival winner last seasonCredit: Patrick McCann

Jamie Snowden hopes to get Cheltenham Festival heroine You Wear It Well back on track as he plots a return to that meeting at Sandown this Saturday.

The Chips Keswick-owned seven-year-old landed the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle last spring and is a best-priced 20-1 to land another Festival triumph in the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on March 12.

She will bid for a second Listed success of the season this weekend, having defeated subsequent Betfair Exchange Trophy Hurdle winner Luccia at Wetherby in November, but she was a beaten favourite for the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last month.

David CarrReporter

Published on 4 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:01, 4 January 2024

