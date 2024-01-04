Jamie Snowden hoping to get Cheltenham winner back on track for the festival at Sandown this weekend
Jamie Snowden hopes to get Cheltenham Festival heroine You Wear It Well back on track as he plots a return to that meeting at Sandown this Saturday.
The Chips Keswick-owned seven-year-old landed the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle last spring and is a best-priced 20-1 to land another Festival triumph in the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on March 12.
She will bid for a second Listed success of the season this weekend, having defeated subsequent Betfair Exchange Trophy Hurdle winner Luccia at Wetherby in November, but she was a beaten favourite for the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown last month.
