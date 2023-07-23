Racing Post logo
James Ferguson: 'It's the hardest King George since I can remember - but Deauville Legend is good enough to take his place'

Deauville Legend: winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes
Deauville Legend: Group 2 scorer looks set for Ascot on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick

Despite it being "the hardest King George he can remember", trainer James Ferguson will not be ducking the high-class opposition as he aims stable star Deauville Legend at the Ascot Group 1 on Saturday.

Winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York last August, the four-year-old embarked on a trip to Australia over the winter where he came home a gallant fourth in the Melbourne Cup having started favourite for the prestigious handicap.

Deauville Legend wasn't seen again for more than seven months before appearing in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot where he finished just under three lengths behind Pyledriver, who is set to reoppose this weekend.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 July 2023
