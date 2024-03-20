James Doyle rides out for Roger Varian and aims to return from injury next week with Dubai in his sights

James Doyle began his new association with the Roger Varian yard on Wednesday morning when riding out for the first time at Carlburg Stables since recovering from a broken collarbone.

The Classic-winning rider split with Godolphin after nine years at the end of last season when he signed with Wathnan Racing, and he is now expected to be acting first jockey to Varian when not required by his Qatari retainers.

Doyle has not ridden since January after taking a tumble on the gallops, but he is hoping to return to race-riding next week with a view to partnering the Varian-trained dual Classic winner Eldar Eldarov in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday week.

The five-year-old had a productive association with David Egan over the past three years, but Varian has handed Doyle the mount after the Egan signed with Amo Racing . He is available at 6-1 with Paddy Power for the two-mile contest, with Tower Of London the 3-1 market leader.

James Doyle (centre) chats to Jack Mitchell in the Roger Varian ranks on Wednesday morning

Chris Humpleby, Doyle’s agent, said: "James rode out for Roger on Wednesday and the plan is for him to be back riding on the all-weather next week before heading to the Dubai World Cup meeting. He has two rides at present, Eldar Eldarov in the Dubai Gold Cup and Simca Mille for Wathnan in the Sheema Classic. He’s very much looking forward to getting going again."

Eldar Eldarov is owned by KHK Racing, who also have the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Vandeek. Doyle steered him to Group 1 glory in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last September and connections are hoping to keep the association going when he reappears in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock in May.

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, added: "The plan is for him to ride Eldar Eldarov in Dubai and then for him to go for the Yorkshire Cup. If James is available we'd like him to ride Vandeek this year if he’s not required by Wathnan Racing, but we’ll know more nearer the time."

Doyle has had one winner from just two rides in 2024, which was El Cordobes for his former employers Godolphin at Kempton on January 10.

