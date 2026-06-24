Jack Dace 'itching to get back' after suffering multiple injuries in horrific fall as father Luke recounts 'rotten experience'

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Apprentice jockey Jack Dace is at home recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific fall at Brighton on Sunday.

Dace, 18, was riding Virtue Chastity in the 1m2f handicap when his mount slipped up and brought down Gretna Dreams, who was ridden by Ashley Lewis. While Lewis got up from the fall unscathed, Dace was taken to a nearby hospital and his mount suffered a fatal injury.

Luke Dace, trainer and father of the rider, provided a positive update on Wednesday after a harrowing few days.

He said: "He's broken ribs, the tip of his sternum, a finger and part of his hand, which he has to go and see a specialist about tomorrow. He's also got fluid on his lungs, but they scanned his head and it was all clear.

"He's at home at the moment. I'm really pleased he got up without anything major happening; he's lucky he walked out of hospital. I never would have believed it from the phone calls I had and snaps of the videos I've seen – [former trainer] Philip Mitchell told me it was the worst fall he'd ever seen.

"The doctors were happy to discharge him but it was hard because he was still on a stretcher in the corridor of the accident and emergency ward the next day. They said they were going to get him a room but they never did, so they were happy to let him go as long as we monitored him."

Dace snr, a former jump jockey and BHA jockey coach, is all too aware of the challenges of the job, but said the last few days had been particularly difficult.

"It's been a rotten experience," he said. "It's the hardest side of this job. This sport can bite you and hit you, and you have to be prepared to get back up and go again. He wants to get back, he's said he's itching to get back and I believe these things make us stronger and better people afterwards.

"The racecourse doctor said when they got to him he wasn't breathing and it took them three minutes to get him breathing again. A couple of people had said his hat had come off, but the doctor told me he took it off himself to try to get Jack breathing again.

"It puts a lump in your throat when someone says that, but we're very lucky that jockeys are given the best help immediately. We're so lucky in this sport. I know we choose to do it and it's dangerous, but you have to hand it to the doctors who are there within seconds."

Dace jnr, who claims 5lb, has ridden 14 winners this year, including Paradise Walk for Ralph Beckett at Nottingham the day before the fall, and he was in action at Royal Ascot last Friday. He is expected to make a full recovery and will seek advice from professionals before setting a date to return.

"We don't know when he'll be back because we haven't seen the racing doctors," said his father. "One of them said it would be a minimum of three weeks, but it just depends. He'll have to go to Oaksey House for assessment."

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