'I've not come down from cloud nine' - Luccia's owner still revelling in Champion Hurdle effort with Aintree up next

Luccia , who defied the form of Nicky Henderson's stable to finish a belting third in the Champion Hurdle, could be set for a step up in trip next as connections are contemplating a crack at the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on April 11.

The six-year-old has always enjoyed a tall reputation at Henderson's historic Seven Barrows base and produced a career-best on Racing Post Ratings when finishing three and a half lengths behind State Man in Tuesday's showpiece .

Her effort was the standout one for Henderson, whose string have been running below par, which meant a number of star names were withdrawn from the Cheltenham Festival, while the yard is expected to be quiet in the coming days as it searches for a solution to the problem.