'I've not come down from cloud nine' - Luccia's owner still revelling in Champion Hurdle effort with Aintree up next
Luccia, who defied the form of Nicky Henderson's stable to finish a belting third in the Champion Hurdle, could be set for a step up in trip next as connections are contemplating a crack at the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on April 11.
The six-year-old has always enjoyed a tall reputation at Henderson's historic Seven Barrows base and produced a career-best on Racing Post Ratings when finishing three and a half lengths behind State Man in Tuesday's showpiece.
Her effort was the standout one for Henderson, whose string have been running below par, which meant a number of star names were withdrawn from the Cheltenham Festival, while the yard is expected to be quiet in the coming days as it searches for a solution to the problem.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 17 March 2024
- Kim Bailey: it was very noticeable crowds were down - Cheltenham has to seriously look at where it's going
- Six horses who can play a starring role at the Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown festivals
- ITV hails Cheltenham audience figures and urges the sport to recognise how popular the festival is with viewers
- 'It won't be easy for him' - Paul Nicholls issues warning to friend and trainers' title leader Dan Skelton
- 'It won't be given, it will have to be earned' - Cheltenham hero Dan Skelton has fresh blood for championship bid
- Kim Bailey: it was very noticeable crowds were down - Cheltenham has to seriously look at where it's going
- Six horses who can play a starring role at the Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown festivals
- ITV hails Cheltenham audience figures and urges the sport to recognise how popular the festival is with viewers
- 'It won't be easy for him' - Paul Nicholls issues warning to friend and trainers' title leader Dan Skelton
- 'It won't be given, it will have to be earned' - Cheltenham hero Dan Skelton has fresh blood for championship bid