Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:10 ChepstowHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:10 ChepstowHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I've not come down from cloud nine' - Luccia's owner still revelling in Champion Hurdle effort with Aintree up next

Luccia: can she win the Tolworth Hurdle based on previous trends?
Luccia: surpassed expectations to finish third in last Tuesday's Champion HurdleCredit: Mark Cranham

Luccia, who defied the form of Nicky Henderson's stable to finish a belting third in the Champion Hurdle, could be set for a step up in trip next as connections are contemplating a crack at the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on April 11.

The six-year-old has always enjoyed a tall reputation at Henderson's historic Seven Barrows base and produced a career-best on Racing Post Ratings when finishing three and a half lengths behind State Man in Tuesday's showpiece.

Her effort was the standout one for Henderson, whose string have been running below par, which meant a number of star names were withdrawn from the Cheltenham Festival, while the yard is expected to be quiet in the coming days as it searches for a solution to the problem.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 17 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 17 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain