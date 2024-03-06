'I've never taken a drug in my life' - Kieran O'Neill blasts BHA testing regime after being stood down at Southwell

A furious Kieran O'Neill insists he will not back down until the BHA readdresses its use of saliva drug testing after he was stood down at Southwell on Tuesday night for a positive result despite his urine sample showing as negative.

The rider said he has never taken drugs and was "angry and embarrassed" by events which forced him to miss three mounts as he awaits the results of a second urine sample which has been fast-tracked. He will be able to take up rides at Kempton on Wednesday night if providing a negative swab test on arrival, but insists his reputation has been damaged unfairly.

O'Neill – who will also provide a hair sample on Wednesday – is calling on the sport's governing body to consider ditching its piloted saliva testing model. If cleared, O'Neill would be the second rider to have been stood down for a non-negative saliva test without taking a prohibited substance after Sean Levey missed the Racing League final in 2022 despite producing a negative urine test result.

The jockey said: "I was so angry and embarrassed last night. Sean Levey warned everyone this would happen again and no-one and nobody took into consideration that it would, but it has. I very rarely take a drink, never mind a drug. It was just so frustrating having to ring my mum last night and explain this to her, then my partner and then my agent. I'm so, so angry.

"I don't want to say too much about the BHA, but I think they've gone too far with this now. I won't be brushing this under the carpet. My name is out there now and people will be looking at me as another drugged jockey, when that's not true. I've never taken a drug in my life and I'm so anti-drugs. I think when jockeys have taken drugs then six months isn't long enough. I can say that because I've never taken a drug and I never will."

The experienced jockey posted on X to express his frustration on Tuesday night and was overwhelmingly supported by his peers. Alice Haynes, whose last five runners have been ridden by O'Neill, described the testing system as a "disgrace".

The rider called for swift action, citing the potential damages it can cause to a jockey's career. He added: "My name is out there and it's not fair, but if it was a 17-year-old kid then their career is finished before it's started.

"I've got a thick skin and I can handle it, I've nothing to be ashamed of and I know I'm going to be cleared. Nobody has taken the BHA on about this, but I ain't letting this go, no chance."

The BHA said this single case was, on its own, not enough to "make judgement" on the testing process as it responded to O'Neill's social media post. A total of 32 jockeys were swab tested on Monday and Tuesday, with only O'Neill providing a non-negative result.

It also defended the use of swabs, which can provide results in as short as 15 minutes, and additionally highlight substances which may inadvertently be in a person's system.

A statement read: "The process for handling non-negative samples on raceday as part of the ongoing pilot of sweat/saliva sampling was agreed between the BHA and PJA.

"As part of the agreed process, which utilises a Home Office-approved testing kit used by police forces globally, should a rider return a non-negative sample then they will be tested a second time. Should the second sample also return non-negative then, in the interests of safety for horses and riders, the jockey should be stood down for the day.

"Mr O’Neill was stood down on the day having provided two non-negative samples. Sixteen jockeys were tested yesterday and 16 on Monday, with only Mr O’Neill returning these two non-negative samples.

"As part of the process a urine sample screening is also taken on the day. This is for indicative processes only as part of the trial. It operates to different thresholds, and does not form part of the immediate regulatory process. Mr O’Neill’s urine sample returned a negative result on course but is not relevant to his being able to ride today and beyond.

"This same urine sample is also sent away for analysis at the official testing laboratory. Mr O’Neill will be permitted to ride today and beyond, pending the return of this urine result, provided he returns a negative sweat/saliva sample prior to weighing out. A hair sample will also be taken.

"Ensuring the safety of jockeys competing in our sport is a priority for the BHA. We appreciate the strength of feeling from Mr O’Neill but this alone is not enough to make judgement about the testing process, or its ability to detect the intentional or sometimes inadvertent presence of substances in a rider’s system. The proper process must be allowed to take its course."

