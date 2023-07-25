'I've got a lot of faith in him' - Kevin Stott on King Of Steel's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes task

Kevin Stott is hopeful that recent experience gained by King Of Steel means he can come out on the right side of the Derby rematch with Auguste Rodin which sits at the heart of a wide-open King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40) at Ascot on Saturday.

Stott looked to have stolen a decisive break at Epsom but suffered the agony of being reeled in by Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore, a turn of events which adds spice to a race which also features an enormously strong cast of older horses.

That was only King Of Steel's third start but, having since guided the Wootton Bassett colt to a Group 2 success in the King Edward VII Stakes over Saturday's course and distance, Stott believes the pair will be better equipped should the King George again develop into a duel between the two Classic rivals.

"First of all, we have to beat some other very, very good horses in the race," said Stott. "It's definitely not just a race between the two three-year-olds. But I would like to think that, if it does come to a battle again from the furlong pole, hopefully our fella will pull it out."

Auguste Rodin (left) and King Of Steel locked in battle at the climax to the Derby at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Speaking on a media call for the Qipco Champions Series, Stott said: "I've got a lot of faith in the horse and to turn it around would be brilliant. Then again, Aidan O'Brien is the master of the world that we're living in at the minute.

"Even though Auguste Rodin's win in the Irish Derby wasn't visually as flattering as the English Derby, he's probably one of the nicest horses that Aidan has trained. So if we could turn it around, it would be absolutely amazing."

With 15 horses confirmed on Monday – six are trained by O'Brien – and a strong chance of one of the bigger King George fields in recent memory, Stott expects a more straightforward task for all the jockeys than if the race cut up to single figures.

"When there's only four, five or six runners, it becomes very tactical," said Stott. "This will become tactical as well, but not as bad as with a very small field. And if Aidan does end up running four or five, you'd like to think one will be a pacemaker to ensure its an evenly run race and that the best horse wins."

Kevin Stott: "He is probably a very, very good horse" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

In turn, Stott sees such a scenario as a benefit to King Of Steel, who he said impressed him with the way he was able to overcome adverse circumstances in the King Edward VII.

"It was only when he hit top gear inside the last furlong that he was properly stretching," said Stott, who pushed out King Of Steel to a three-and-a-half length defeat of the O'Brien-trained Continuous. "But he quickened very well considering how keen he'd been."

"When he actually went and did that in a race that wasn't run to suit, we could all see for ourselves that he is probably a very, very good horse. We'll find out even more on Saturday. He's only had four runs and there's still a lot more to come. I think you'll even see a better horse next year."

