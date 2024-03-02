'I've been riding so many seconds' - title-chasing Sean Bowen praises Olly Murphy after welcome Saturday winner

Sean Bowen expressed his frustration at a recent bout of seconditis after Thunder Rock gave him a welcome winner in the Listed bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso on Saturday.

Trying his best to keep tabs on Harry Cobden in the race to be crowned champion jump jockey in Britain, Bowen had partnered just one winner from his previous 28 rides before Thunder Rock rattled home from off the pace to win the £50,000 Premier Chase, including five seconds from his last seven rides.

Bowen led Cobden by 31 winners before suffering a serious knee injury in a fall at Aintree on December 26, which meant he missed the whole of January, and Cobden has held the upper hand since his rival returned to action on February 8.

Cobden leads by 11 on 136 after both jockeys were on the scoresheet on Saturday but there was a palpable sense of relief and frustration as Bowen struck on Thunder Rock for his main supporter Olly Murphy.

"If I wasn't riding for such a good man I don't think I'd have ridden that winner," Bowen told ITV Racing. "I've been riding so many seconds and it's getting frustrating. Olly said, 'You're not that bad, just keep going and you're doing a good job'. That gave me a lot of confidence going out and I was able to ride him with plenty of confidence.

"It's about having the right people around you and I've got a lot of good people around me. Olly gave me so much confidence going out to ride him and that made all the difference."

Murphy was quick to heap praise on his stable jockey after the win as well as highlighting the mental challenge Bowen and Cobden face as they battle it out for the title.

"I'm really pleased for Sean," said the trainer. "He's had a tough couple of weeks since he came back from injury and hopefully that will just get him rocking and rolling now. We've had a lot of seconds and a few mishaps along the way but hopefully it's a bit of confidence for everyone again.

"Professional sport is all about confidence and he hasn't lost his confidence or his ability. He's certainly one of the best. Harry Cobden is an unbelievable talent as well and it's great to see those two boys going at it. It's tough on them and I don't think people quite realise mentally how tough it is on these two young boys – they're not very old.



"Sean works really hard and had a horrible injury. Mentally, to come back when you were 31 ahead and all of a sudden you're a couple behind is tough. What will be will be and let the best man win but I'm chuffed for Sean today."

