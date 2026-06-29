ITV presenter making one-off return to the saddle after 13 years away for charity race

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ITV presenter Leonna Mayor is making a return to the saddle and is planning four months of work in the gym to get into shape.

She may be best known now for her work on ITV Racing, but she rode 32 winners as an apprentice before giving up in 2013 and is looking forward to taking part in the second annual Autism In Racing contest at Nottingham on October 28.

“I have an eventer but I wouldn’t be anywhere near fit enough to ride in a race,” she admitted.

“The fitness level you need is very different – if they’re keen going to post, you could be knackered before the race even starts! I’ll be going to the gym and I’ll also see if someone has got an Equicizer I can borrow."

The race is the brainchild of Autism In Racing founder Bobby Beevers and means a lot to Mayor.

“I used to work with Bobby at William Hill and my younger sister Amelia has autism,” she said. “She’s a prime example of someone who looks to have no issues at all from the outside, but when you get to know her you see how much she struggles. So I’m looking forward to taking part.”

Leonna Mayor: "The fitness level you need is very different – if they’re keen going to post, you could be knackered before the race even starts!" Credit: Lee Mottershead

Hennessy Gold Cup-winning jockey Mattie Batchelor is hoping to improve on his sixth-place finish in last year’s race, which was staged at Chepstow.

“I still play a lot of football and I go to the gym, but I hadn’t sat on a horse for nearly two years when I rode in this race last time,” he said. “But I’m back riding out most days now, mainly with Gary and Josh Moore, so I think I’m in much better shape this time.

“It’s a great cause and when Bobby asked me to do it, I was happy to help. Racing is a diverse sport, anyone can enjoy it and we need to accommodate everyone.”

Mayor and Batchelor are among ten former jockeys set to ride in the 1m2f contest which is designed to raise funds and awareness.

“We're very grateful to every rider getting back into the saddle,” said Beevers. “Their courage, commitment and support means more to us than words can say.”

Read more:

Autism in Racing co-host among winners at Neurodiverse Business Awards

Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai

Jockey Club to stage autism-friendly racedays at courses in 2026

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