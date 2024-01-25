Racing Post logo
'It's what you get up in the morning for' - Stephen Mulqueen excited to ride Ahoy Senor for first time in Cotswold Chase

Ahoy Senor: fell in the Gold Cup when going well
Ahoy Senor: will have a new jockey at Cheltenham on SaturdayCredit: Ryan Pierse

Stephen Mulqueen is thankful for the "privilege" of getting the mount on Ahoy Senor in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase on Saturday and said last year's winner seems to be coming back to form.

The nine-year-old scored an emotional success under Derek Fox in the Grade 2 contest at Cheltenham last season, just a few days after the death of trainer Lucinda Russell's father Peter.

The dual Grand National-winning rider is sidelined by injury so the mount has gone to the 30-year-old Mulqueen, who gained his biggest win when landing the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle on stablemate Apple Away at Aintree last spring.

David CarrReporter

Published on 25 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 25 January 2024

