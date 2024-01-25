'It's what you get up in the morning for' - Stephen Mulqueen excited to ride Ahoy Senor for first time in Cotswold Chase

Stephen Mulqueen is thankful for the "privilege" of getting the mount on Ahoy Senor in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase on Saturday and said last year's winner seems to be coming back to form.

The nine-year-old scored an emotional success under Derek Fox in the Grade 2 contest at Cheltenham last season, just a few days after the death of trainer Lucinda Russell 's father Peter.

The dual Grand National-winning rider is sidelined by injury so the mount has gone to the 30-year-old Mulqueen, who gained his biggest win when landing the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle on stablemate Apple Away at Aintree last spring.