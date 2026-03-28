'It's very annoying and the whole family is gutted' - injury halts Freddie Gordon's conditional title charge

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Freddie Gordon's dreams of becoming champion conditional rider have been shattered after a fall at Fontwell on Friday left him with a broken collarbone.

Gordon has set the pace in the conditional jockeys' championship this season but had been joined at the top of the standings by Tristan Durrell this month. Both jockeys have partnered 43 winners but Gordon is set to miss the remaining four weeks of the season.

"I'm afraid it's broken," said the rider, who sustained his injury when Jambon fell in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle at Fontwell and spent Friday evening in Winchester Hospital. "They can put a plate in but it's not always the best course of action for someone riding racehorses because the bones bend but the plate doesn't.

"I'd rather try to get it put back into place and then let it heal. We'll give it a couple of days but I'll be trying to get into [Injured Jockeys Fund rehab centre] Oaksey House as soon as possible and the plan is to be back for Sandown on the last day of the season [on April 25]."

Bass Hunter: Freddie Gordon will miss the ride at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Based with Nicky Henderson in Lambourn, Gordon has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the saddle, including Grade 2 success aboard Diamond Hunter, who is trained by his dad Chris.

The 20-year-old also finished third in the Champion Bumper aboard Diamond Hunter's stablemate Bass Hunter, who was among a good-looking book of rides the jockey was in line for at next month's Aintree's Grand National meeting before injury struck.

"It's very annoying and the whole family is gutted," said Gordon. "The amount of winners I've had this season would have been enough to win the conditionals' title in the past couple of seasons, which is frustrating.

"But I've had a great season and it was going to be difficult to beat Tristan anyway because he has Dan Skelton's backing. He deserves the success he is having and Callum Pritchard isn't out of contention either. It would have been a good fun battle between us all, so it's annoying it ended like this."

He added: "If Bass Hunter went and won at Aintree it just means we've got a really nice horse to ride next season, so it could be worse."

Read more like this . . .

Trainer slams 'mind-boggling' vets' decision after Billy Loughnane suspended for three weeks

'It’s good to get the ball rolling again' - David Probert rides first winners since returning from Hong Kong stint

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.