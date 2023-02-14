'It's Valentine's Day and she's off to Frankel!' - Saffron Beach retired after Saudi Cup ruled out

Jane Chapple-Hyam has paid tribute to her stable star Saffron Beach after the dual Group 1-winning mare was retired having been ruled out of this month’s Saudi Cup.

A dirty scope led to connections deciding against travelling Saffron Beach to Saudi Arabia, with the five-year-old set to visit Juddmonte’s Frankel at the start of her breeding career.

Saffron Beach was owned by James Wigan, Ben Sangster and his son Ollie, and finished a length second to Mother Earth in the 1,000 Guineas in 2021 before reversing the form when a three-length winner of the Sun Chariot Stakes at the end of her three-year-old campaign.

She finished fourth in the Dubai Turf on her first international trip last year, then landed the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot followed by a second top-level success in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville. Her Group 1 wins came under William Buick, while Hollie Doyle and Adam Kirby were other jockeys to win on the talented mare.

Chapple-Hyam said: “It’s a sad day but she’s injury-free and that’s the good news. I can’t risk sending her on a flight after she scoped dirty and it’s just one of those things.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and she’s off to Frankel – she’s booked a very good Valentine’s Day.”

Saffron Beach and connections after winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last year

Saffron Beach was sold for 3,600,000gns to Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz’s Najd Stud at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale in November, with the Saudi Cup her intended final start.

Chapple-Hyam said: “I was lucky enough to carry on training her for the Prince with this race in mind after she was bought in November so it’s a shame to miss out, but His Highness understands animals and knew this was the right thing to do.

“She’s been so consistent through her career, so trying and willing in every race. We’ve had many great days with her and it’s been an honour and privilege to have a filly like her in my care. It was a good thrill and a good ride.

“She never put in a bad show on or off the track. You can’t beat Royal Ascot and the Duke of Cambridge win was brilliant. I love winning at Newmarket, the local track, but Royal Ascot is Royal Ascot.”

Saffron Beach with Jane Chapple-Hyam and Abi Harrison (aboard) Credit: Megan Rose Photography

The Newmarket trainer praised her staff, particularly her assistant Abi Harrison and groom Lisa Williams, for their work with Saffron Beach since 2020.

She said: “Abi rode her every day and Lisa cared for her at evening stables and they did a brilliant job. When you’ve had a horse for that long, everyone will be sad to see her go.

“I will be keeping a close eye on her breeding journey and it’s lovely Juddmonte is just up the road, so she’s not going far away. It’s going to be great to see what her progeny do – we’ve just got to wait until 2025! Frankel is the top sire and with her breeding, it just makes sense to be going to him.”

