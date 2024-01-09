'It's the wrong decision for racing' - Jamie Snowden bemoans loss of Listed Mares' Hurdle as he forges new plan for You Wear It Well

Jamie Snowden has criticised a decision not to rearrange the £40,000 Listed Mares' Hurdle after Sandown's abandonment on Saturday as he considers an alternative route back to the Cheltenham Festival with You Wear It Well.

Last season's Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner was odds-on to strike before heavy rainfall caused the Premier racing fixture to be cancelled. The Veterans' Chase Final was the only race set to be rescheduled from the seven-race card, being added to Warwick's Saturday meeting.

"It's disappointing as I believe you need the programme in order to better the horses. If the programme level is lower, the lower the quality of the horses – if there's a plethora of bad racing, you'll get bad horses. You need a better programme to aspire to have better horses. Fundamentally I think it's the wrong decision for racing."

Snowden will now aim Sir Chips Keswick's seven-year-old at a £100,000 2m4f hurdle on the first day of Lingfield's three-day Winter Million fixture on January 19. Unlike her intended Sandown date, she would be tested in open company.

The trainer added: "We've got three options: we could wait for Warwick [for a mares' hurdle] in February or take on the boys in the Lingfield Millions meeting or we go over two miles at Doncaster at the end of the month. I think the preference would be to go to Lingfield."

You Wear It Well is a 20-1 chance for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. She was last seen finishing third when sent off 5-4 favourite for the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown in December.

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 12)

Paddy Power: 5-2 Lossiemouth, 11-2 Gala Marceau, 8 Ashroe Diamond, 10 Love Envoi, 14 Echoes In Rain, Jetara, West Balboa,16 Luccia, Magical Zoe, 20 bar

