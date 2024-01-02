'It's the perfect race for him' - David Pipe eyes Sandown's Veterans' Final with last year's runner-up Ramses De Teillee

David Pipe has been a long-term supporter of the Veterans' Chase series and is preparing another crack at Sandown's final on Saturday with last year's runner-up Ramses De Teillee .

The 12-year-old finished second behind Wishing And Hoping in the valuable handicap last season and will attempt to provide more success for Pipe, who won the race in 2016 with Soll.

A maximum of 18 veterans could go to post for the £100,000 contest , and Pipe is hopeful for another good performance from Ramses De Teillee.

He said: "It's always been the plan and he ran well in it last year. Obviously he's not getting any younger, but it's the perfect race for him as he's in good form.

"The Veterans' Chase series is great and it's supported and liked by everybody in racing. It's something that racing has put on that everyone likes."

Saturday's fixture at Sandown takes place without the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

There will be a different feel to Saturday's fixture at Sandown as the card will take place without the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle. The top-level contest was moved to Aintree's new Boxing Day meeting as part of changes to the race programme.

However, the meeting is the second Premier raceday and clerk of the course Andrew Cooper is confident the fixture will be a success despite the loss of a Grade 1 race.

He said: "The Veterans' Chase, particularly since 2016, has provided volume and storylines and it's been a real success here. It looks like we'll get another good race on ground conditions you'd probably expect in January.

"One of the reasons the Grade 1 was moved is because in most years you'll get better ground, if that's what you’re seeking, at Aintree over Christmas than Sandown, where it's a watered flat circuit in play over hurdles.

"It's sort of a reconstituted card anyway, which it would've had to be even without the Premier racing aspect. It's broadly the same card, but with a slight increase in prize-money for the Listed mares' hurdle. The major change is that we've got no Tolworth."

Cooper said the ground is likely to be heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track and soft, heavy in places on the chase course following 13mm of rainfall from Monday into Tuesday.

He added: "We've had about an inch of rain since Saturday and the better ground is down the back straight on both courses, which is usually the case here.

"We could get a wet spell on Thursday, but we're unsure as to the extent of it. However, Friday and into Saturday looks dry. It's easy ground but we'd call it raceable right now.

"We have to keep an eye on that Thursday weather, you wouldn't want that developing, but we're coping with what we're getting at the moment."

