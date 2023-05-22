'It's the end of an era' - Newmarket clerk Michael Prosser to step down after 22 years of service

Newmarket’s longstanding clerk of the course Michael Prosser is to step down at the end of the Flat season after 22 years in his role.

Prosser, 56, who is also regional head of racing, said the 2,000 Guineas wins for Sea The Stars and Frankel have been the highlights of his lengthy spell while overseeing both the Rowley Mile and July course.

Prosser will remain involved with projects, such looking after the turf track at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh that he has helped prepare and maintain over the past few years.

The position of clerk of the course at racing’s Flat headquarters is notoriously one of the most demanding jobs in racing and Prosser, who was preceded in his role by Nick Lees, said: “It’s been an immense privilege and a great pleasure to have overseen racing at Newmarket for the last 22 years. I’d like to thank all of the groundstaff and racecourse teams I’ve worked with for their dedication and commitment as well as the trainers, jockeys, owners and stable staff for all they have done to allow us to stage some exceptional racing.”

Prosser was at the helm when Frankel produced his devastating front-running success in the 2,000 Guineas in 2011 and said: “There have been too many highlights to mention, but seeing Sea The Stars and more recently Frankel win their 2,000 Guineas and go on to achieve what they achieved will live long in the memory.

"I’ve been extremely proud of the way we’ve been able to develop the race programme and improve our turf management in the last two decades, and I wish my successor, whoever they may be, the very best of luck in the 2024 season and beyond.”

Sophie Able, Jockey Club international director and director of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “It’s difficult to quantify the positive impact Michael’s decades of passion, dedication and commitment have made to the home of horseracing, and November this year will mark the end of an era.

“His hard work and that of the teams he has managed has seen long-term and material improvement to both the quality and competitiveness of racing at Newmarket, with the redevelopment of the autumn programme and Dubai Future Champions festival and the return of the three-day Guineas festival just two small parts of the considerable and lasting legacy he will leave.

“On behalf of everyone at The Jockey Club, we want to thank him for all he has done.”

