'It's swamped with races for horses rated below 100' - Donald McCain frustrated at lack of middle-tier opportunities

Grand National-winning trainer Donald McCain has warned that jumps racing in Britain is being "dumbed down" to the point where there is little incentive to progress a horse through the handicap tiers.

McCain, who won the National with Ballabriggs in 2011, was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's paper, in which he talks about rebuilding his yard to again become a true powerhouse of the north, his partnership with champion jockey Brian Hughes and the pressure involved in training racehorses.

One of those pressures is finding races for his horses to run in, which is easier said than done considering the proliferation of races for lower-grade horses in Britain.

"We want to compete and be positive," said McCain of his stable's philosophy. "I probably moan too much but I don't feel like we're doing National Hunt racing a service in this country. We're dumbing it down all the time and how we ever got into a position where the stadiums [racecourses] have all the power to say what we can and can't do I find really frustrating.

"We've got a yard-full of horses who try their best every day but, because a lot of them fall in that middle sector rated between 100 and 130, I can't even run them. The racecourses don't want them because they're not the good races and they're not the cheap races. I find that frustrating."

He added: "I want to run my horses honestly and fairly but you seem to be penalised for doing that because there are no races in which to run them. The job is swamped with races for horses rated below 100, so there's not an incentive to try to improve your horses unless they are good horses. A lot of the National Hunt horse population is rated below 100 but I think a lot of that is there's no incentive to bring them out of that [division]."

McCain had considered running stable star Minella Drama in Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Chase but has instead opted for the Grade 2 Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase at Ascot, describing the 2m5f contest as the "ideal scenario" for his Old Roan Chase runner-up.

Read more from Donald McCain in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers from 6pm on Saturday. Click here to sign up.

Read this next:

'We're very happy' - Constitution Hill comes through gallop in style as Fighting Fifth return edges closer

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.