Paul Nicholls 'bitterly' disappointed as court order forces Bravemansgame withdrawal

Paul Nicholls has described Bravemansgame’s late withdrawal from Thursday’s Alder Hey Aintree Bowl as “bitterly disappointing”.

The champion trainer had declared this season’s King George VI Chase winner to run in the Grade 1 in the sole ownership of Bryan Drew after joint-owner John Dance was removed following his company, WealthTek LLP, being put into special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The arrangement had been facilitated by the BHA, which said on Tuesday it was “satisfied the horse is in the ownership of Mr Drew”, but late on Wednesday the horse was forcibly removed from the race after a court order preventing his appearance was handed to the BHA by the FCA.

Speaking to Betfair, Nicholls said on Thursday: “Obviously [I am] disappointed by the course of events that led up to us not being able to run him but that’s out of my hands, I can’t really say any more than that. It's just bitterly disappointing.”

Bravemansgame had a leading chance of landing the Grade 1 Aintree Bowl having landing the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase, the King George and finishing second to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, the BHA said on Wednesday that “in light of new information, including a court order” the eight-year-old would not be able to run. “The BHA will continue to liaise with the FCA and other affected parties,” it added.

In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday evening, the FCA said it had “taken various steps to protect consumers following serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light” at WealthTek, which also operates under the names of Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville.

