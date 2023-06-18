'It's nothing mischievous or disrespectful' - Takeover Target to make debut almost 17 years after namesake's King's Stand win

Any Australians over in Britain to cheer on their sprinters this week – or their cricketers – may get a shock if they happen to see Monday's Wolverhampton racecard.
Takeover Target makes his debut in the Class 5 7f novice event for two-year-olds (3.10), almost 17 years to the day that his namesake scored a famous victory in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The original Takeover Target was an Australian legend whose romantic story captured a nation. He did not race until he was four yet won 21 races, seven of them at Group 1 level, and became the world's highest-rated turf sprinter.
Tom Dascombe stressed that the fact he launches the career of the new version just a day before Coolangatta and Cannonball bid to capture another King's Stand for Australia was a total coincidence.
Nor was there any intention to take the name of the 2006 winner in vain and the trainer said: "It's nothing mischievous or disrespectful. He's owned by Derek Passant, who's a great fellow and has been really loyal to me but he's a businessman and I don't know if he even knew there was an Australian horse with the same name.
"I couldn't believe we got the name as the original Takeover Target was so famous, but he was a gelding so I suppose there was no issue."
The juvenile Takeover Target was bought for £30,000 as a yearling and is a grandson of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lightening Pearl.
Liam Keniry's mount faces six rivals on Monday and Dascombe said: "He's a very nice horse who will probably take a little bit of time, but our horses have just started to hit a bit of form at the right time of year and he should run a decent race."
