'It's nothing mischievous or disrespectful' - Takeover Target to make debut almost 17 years after namesake's King's Stand win

Any Australians over in Britain to cheer on their sprinters this week – or their cricketers – may get a shock if they happen to see Monday's Wolverhampton racecard.

Takeover Target makes his debut in the Class 5 7f novice event for two-year-olds (3.10), almost 17 years to the day that his namesake scored a famous victory in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The original Takeover Target was an Australian legend whose romantic story captured a nation. He did not race until he was four yet won 21 races, seven of them at Group 1 level, and became the world's highest-rated turf sprinter.

Tom Dascombe stressed that the fact he launches the career of the new version just a day before Coolangatta and Cannonball bid to capture another King's Stand for Australia was a total coincidence.

Nor was there any intention to take the name of the 2006 winner in vain and the trainer said: "It's nothing mischievous or disrespectful. He's owned by Derek Passant, who's a great fellow and has been really loyal to me but he's a businessman and I don't know if he even knew there was an Australian horse with the same name.

Tom Dascombe: "It's nothing mischievous or disrespectful" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I couldn't believe we got the name as the original Takeover Target was so famous, but he was a gelding so I suppose there was no issue."

The juvenile Takeover Target was bought for £30,000 as a yearling and is a grandson of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lightening Pearl.

Liam Keniry's mount faces six rivals on Monday and Dascombe said: "He's a very nice horse who will probably take a little bit of time, but our horses have just started to hit a bit of form at the right time of year and he should run a decent race."

Now read...

'Our mindset is all about speed' - top trainer warns rivals to beware Australian sprinters

'Disparaging, cruel and hurtful' - leading Australian owner apologises for savage criticism of trainer Sheila Lavery

Confirmed runners and riders for the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .