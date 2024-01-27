'It’s not easy to win such awards from here' - Inspiral voted leading US turf female at Eclipse awards

John Gosden has paid tribute to his leading lady Inspiral after her award as the US's Leading Female Turf horse of 2023.

The daughter of Frankel was the only European-trained horse to be honoured at the 53rd Eclipse Awards ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by more than 500 guests.

Inspiral, who remains in training as a five-year-old this year, earned the award after her thrilling victory under Frankie Dettori in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mare Turf at Santa Anita in November.

Gosden, the champion trainer in partnership with son Thady, said: “It's a fantastic achievement for Inspiral to get the Eclipse Award and become an American champion. It’s not easy to win such awards from here and Mrs [Patricia] Thompson and her son Richard were delighted to be there to receive it.”

Inspiral wins the Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gosden added: “Inspiral has had a holiday at Cheveley Park Stud [Newmarket] and is now back with us. She looks great but it’s too early to be talking about targets.”

At the awards, in which Inspiral beat off competition from fellow British runner Mawj, Richard Thompson said: “Exhilarating is the only way to describe her win that day.” He confirmed she would remain in training to defend her Breeders’ Cup title, staged this year at Del Mar.

Inspiral secured her place in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf after landing the 'Win and You're In' Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August after which she won the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

