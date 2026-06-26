'It's just not fair on the horses' - spate of non-runners continues as trainers react to extreme heat

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James Owen is among the trainers who have decided against having runners across the country on Friday as a red weather warning for extreme heat remains in place in parts of Britain.

Temperatures could reach the high 30s in places following two consecutive days during which the UK's June temperature record has been broken.

Newmarket trainer Owen had intended to send two runners to Cartmel for Friday afternoon's jumps card, with his horses due to depart at 5pm on Thursday, but plans have changed because of the extreme heat.

Owen had Ivane entered in the 3m1½f handicap chase and Back In The Bay in the 2m5f novice handicap chase, but both remain at his Green Ridge Stables.

Owen’s assistant Ryan King said on Friday morning: “We’ve pulled our Cartmel entries out because of the heat on the journey up there. We were going to send them yesterday afternoon at 5pm with the aim of getting them there at midnight but it’s just not fair on the horses.

“It’s not just the getting up there, it’s the getting back which will be just as demanding. In the end it’s a horse welfare issue so we’ve pulled out.”

Leicester's card on Thursday was particularly hit by non-runners, with most connections citing travel as the reason.

Leicester: there were a spate of non-runners on Thursday's card Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Doncaster and Yarmouth's Flat meetings were brought forward to Friday morning to avoid the worst of the heat, leaving Cartmel as the sole afternoon card in Britain.

Syd Hosie has also decided against making the journey to Cartmel, with his Blue Siam declared a non-runner. On the Racing Admin website, Hosie said: "Unfortunately, we have made the decision not to travel to Cartmel. With temperatures currently around 35C, we feel it is in the horse’s best interests not to undertake the journey."

Belinda Clarke's On The Platform was declared a non-runner for a similar reason, with connections including in their reasoning that the horse in question "easily overheats" and it was "too hot to travel this horse up the M6 for four hours".

Peter Chapple-Hyam's Photosynthesis finished sixth in the 6f handicap at Doncaster on Friday morning, for which the topweight was on the road just after 5am.

The temperatures in Newmarket had already hit 30C by 8am on Friday and Chapple-Hyam employed some experienced horse management to get his runner to South Yorkshire.

Speaking before the run, he said: “We went early with plenty of water and electrolytes in his water bucket to encourage him to drink. Hopefully they will use the pre-parade ring at Doncaster which is cooler than the main ring as they did at Newmarket yesterday which worked very well."

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