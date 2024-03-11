'It’s hard to know the ceiling of her ability' - James Best hoping My Silver Lining can continue her rise in Midlands National
James Best is hoping Classic Chase heroine My Silver Lining can provide another memorable family day when contesting the bet365 Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on Saturday.
The Emma Lavelle-trained mare is owned by Celia Djivanovic, the mother of Best’s wife Izzi, and they were on course along with the rider’s sons Eddie and Ollie to cheer her to victory in the Warwick marathon in January.
My Silver Lining has racked up three wins and three seconds since scoring at Cheltenham’s April meeting, most recently finishing runner-up to Yeah Man in Haydock’s Grand National trial last month.
Best said: “She ran a cracker at Haydock and did nothing wrong. The winner looked the obvious danger going into the race and he was very unexposed, so it felt like she bumped into one on the day.”
The eight-year-old was rallying at the finish at Haydock and was beaten a length and a half, with Best hopeful she can cope with the step up from 3m4½f to 4m2f at Uttoxeter, where the going was described as heavy on Monday.
Best said: “She’s very straightforward and the way she has gone through her last two races gives us hope that the trip shouldn’t be a problem.
“I hope there’s still more to come. It’s hard to know the ceiling of her ability – she has a great attitude, jumps brilliantly and handles testing conditions so hopefully can continue in the good form she’s in.”
My Silver Lining was one of 18 confirmations for the £150,000 race. Her rivals could include Truckers Lodge, who would be bidding to become the first dual winner, ante-post market principals Iron Bridge and Inis Oirr along with Grand National entry Mr Incredible.
Autonomous Cloud won the novice handicap chase on Midlands National day last year and remains in contention for the big race.
bet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase (3.00 Uttoxeter, Saturday)
bet365: 5 Inis Oirr, Mr Incredible, 6 Iron Bridge, 7 Guetapan Collonges, My Silver Lining, 10 Autonomous Cloud, 12 bar
Published on 11 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:01, 11 March 2024
