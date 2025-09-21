'It’s great to meet people who have an affinity with your horses' - William Haggas yard proves a big hit on Newmarket Open Weekend

The first public opening of the William Haggas stable on Sunday proved the biggest draw on day two of Newmarket's Henry Cecil Open Weekend, which is set to raise a record amount for racing charities.

As the entrance to Somerville Lodge lies adjacent to the main car park on the Severals, visitors were queuing up well before the opening time of 9am, when Haggas greeted visitors at the gate. More than 1,500 people, including trainers Charlie Fellowes and Marco Botti, got a rare peek behind the scenes at the yard and saw stable stars Economics, Montassib and old favourite Hamish.

The latter was a bit shy and had to be coaxed to the front of his box by the offer of a carrot from Haggas's wife and assistant trainer Maureen, who rides him every day.

Haggas said: “It’s the first time we’ve opened and it’s gone very well. People said we would be busy and they were right. It’s great to meet people who have an affinity with your horses.”

A total of 24 stables were open, including George Boughey’s new yard at Craven House Stables, which was teeming with visitors keen for a first look at the 100-box facility formerly owned by Godolphin. There was the opportunity to see the new owners' room at the yard, which overlooks a recently installed trotting ring.

Boughey said: “We’ve been busy all morning and we’ve seen some old faces who have followed us around three yards over the years. What people remark on is that we started out with six boxes just down the road and now have 109 here, so there’s plenty of room for people to move around.”

James and Jacko Fanshawe made a real effort at the historic Pegasus Stables with many demonstrations and their homemade produce proving to be real winners.

At Charlie Clover’s yard there was a competition and each visitor was given a sticker to put on the door of their favourite horse’s box, which was a close call between Flowerhead and Eclipser, while at nearby Sefton Lodge Stables, Richard Spencer, alongside owners Phil and Aidan Cunningham, showed off the Ayr Gold Cup and Ayr Silver Cup they won on Saturday.

The Ayr Silver and Gold Cups at Richard Spencer's yard

Aidan said: “We love to open the yard and so many people have had their pictures taken with the trophies. It’s been a manic weekend as Dad and I had never been to Ayr until this week but we’ll be back next year.”

The day kicked off with Tattersalls-sponsored gallops on Warren Hill, headlined by the John and Thady Gosden-trained stars Ombudsman, Field Of Gold, Damysus, Sweet William and Running Lion, with all of the work riders sporting racing silks.

Among those watching was Jane Mansa from Oxford, who said: “I had a 4.45am start to get here but it’s been worth it to see Field Of Gold and Ombudsman. I’m now off to the Haggas yard.”

Field Of Gold sets off to canter at the Henry Cecil Open Weekend

Many made a weekend of it, including Sam Thomson from Rutland, who said: “I went to the Newmarket Equine Hospital on Saturday and that was brilliant, and the National Stud was equally good. I went to the Jockey Club Rooms in the afternoon, which was a £5 supplement but more than worth it.”

In the best-turned-out-yard competition, Fanshawe and Haggas were joint winners in the large yard category, while Dylan Cunha (medium) and Clover (small) were also recognised.

