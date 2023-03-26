'It's going to be hard and I've got to prove a point' - Ian McInnes to saddle first runner in a decade
Ian McInnes: set to saddle his first runner in a decade
Ian McInnes, who was banned from racing for three years in 2013, is set to saddle his first runner in a decade this week when Le Bayou runs at either Wolverhampton on Thursday or Southwell on Friday.
The trainer was disqualified for what a BHA disciplinary panel found was a "reckless disregard" of horse welfare after running Commando Scott nine times following a de-nerving operation on a hind leg.
Expressing remorse, McInnes said on Sunday that he "did wrong" and now wanted to put things right again as a trainer.
Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 26 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 March 2023
