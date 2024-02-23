Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It's felt like a ghost town' - Southwell looking forward to welcoming punters and hosting the Winter Derby

Southwell racecourse 12 days after the flood
Southwell: stages its first Premier raceday on Saturday

Officials at Southwell are looking forward to welcoming their first paying customers since October when the track stages its first Pattern race, the BetUK Winter Derby (3.20), on Saturday.

The Group 3 was switched from Lingfield alongside the Listed BetUK Hever Stakes (2.45) and will be watched by a limited crowd as ground-level facilities at the track recover from flooding in October.

The track's executive director Mark Clayton said: "It's been bit of a long haul without racegoers and the track has felt like a bit of a ghost town, but we're delighted to have 100 back on Saturday alongside our 120 annual members."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 23 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:58, 23 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain