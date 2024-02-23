'It's felt like a ghost town' - Southwell looking forward to welcoming punters and hosting the Winter Derby
Officials at Southwell are looking forward to welcoming their first paying customers since October when the track stages its first Pattern race, the BetUK Winter Derby (3.20), on Saturday.
The Group 3 was switched from Lingfield alongside the Listed BetUK Hever Stakes (2.45) and will be watched by a limited crowd as ground-level facilities at the track recover from flooding in October.
The track's executive director Mark Clayton said: "It's been bit of a long haul without racegoers and the track has felt like a bit of a ghost town, but we're delighted to have 100 back on Saturday alongside our 120 annual members."
Published on 23 February 2024
Last updated 16:58, 23 February 2024
