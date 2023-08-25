'It's everything you want in a Group 2' - Goodwood pleased as prize-money boost yields improved Celebration Mile field

An increase in prize-money has yielded an improvement in quality and quantity for Saturday’s William Hill Celebration Mile, leading Goodwood officials to consider boosting the purse again for next year.

The March and Supreme Stakes have been culled from the West Sussex track’s three-day fixture following discussions with the BHA around their performance, but the Celebration Mile has attracted its joint-second biggest field in the last decade after the prize-money was increased from £125,000 to £158,500.

Saturday’s card is worth just shy of £380,000, with prize-money across the meeting up more than £40,000 despite the loss of the two Group 3 events.