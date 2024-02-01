'It's been a long road and it's a bit surreal to be finally coming back' - Conor O'Farrell ready to return after six months out

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Conor O'Farrell is looking forward to his long-awaited return to race riding on Friday after more than six months spent on the sidelines due to a dislocated shoulder.

The 34-year-old jockey sustained the injury in a fall at Market Rasen in July and hoped to be back in action at the start of the jumps season, but complications with the nerves in his shoulder forced him to undergo surgery three months after the incident.

After restarting his recovery process at the Injured Jockeys Fund's Jack Berry House in Malton, O'Farrell will be back in the saddle when he rides Master Breffni in the 2m3f handicap chase at Catterick before heading to Musselburgh for the valuable Scottish Cheltenham Trials weekend.

"It's been a long road and it's a bit surreal to be finally coming back," he said. "I dislocated my right shoulder when I was 19 and was back on track about five weeks later, and I've not had many serious injuries since, so I assumed I'd be back in five or six weeks again more than anything else.

"However, there was a bit more to it, I had nerve damage and went to a nerve surgeon in London, and initially he didn't want to operate as the nerve was partially working and he said the rest should wake up by itself over time.

"It was nearly three months after the fall when I went back to him for a second check-up and straight away he said we needed to operate. It hadn't worked at all like we initially hoped and that was a bit of a shock, as I'd been in Jack Berry House for ten weeks flying along, thinking things were going great and it put me back to the start of recovery all over again."

O'Farrell hopes to build on his nine wins achieved this season prior to his injury, having partnered 36 winners last campaign including Grade 2 success with the Nick Alexander-trained Wakool.

Conor O'Farrell and Wakool win the Rendlesham Hurdle in February Credit: John Grossick

His booking on Friday will also mark the first tripartite sponsor agreement for a jockey, with O'Farrell picking up sponsorships from mortgage broker Wise One UK, Carlisle-based housebuilder Story Homes and solicitors Watson Ramsbottom.

"During my time off I put myself out there and went to a few different events, including a corporate day out at Carlisle," O'Farrell said. "The three companies that were part of that day all agreed to sponsor me together, I think it might be the first time someone's been sponsored by three different companies, so it's quite cool.

"It's very much a case of out of sight, out of mind in racing, and you can't be under any illusions that it won't be the same for you. The season is in full swing and I've missed almost seven months of it now, so there's plenty of rebuilding to do with trainers and owners.

"It's taken some time but I rode out two weekends ago for the first time and this has been my first proper week fully back riding. By the time I came back in on the first horse I rode it felt like home again, which was the nicest thing, I don't feel like I've lost anything. I can't wait to get back into action."

