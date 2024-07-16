'It's an outrage' - another blow to racing's profile as Newmarket Journal drops tipping column

Racing has been dealt another blow where it least expected it after Newmarket’s only local paper, the Newmarket Journal, decided to ditch its weekly tipping column which has been going in its present format since 1962.

The immediate ending of the weekly ‘Pin Money’ column from a paper that serves the headquarters of British Flat racing was described as "a sad day for Newmarket" by former trainer Chris Wall and an "outrage" by Sir Mark Prescott, who plans to vent his anger to owners Iliffe Media Group.

The Newmarket Journal celebrated it’s 150th anniversary last year and has carried tipping columns in one form or another for much of that time.

Only last month, racing was dealt another blow to its profile after the BBC Radio 4 Today programme ceased giving out it’s daily tips after 47 years, an action described as ‘dreadfully sad’ by trainer Nicky Henderson.

These decisions will be seen as a significant blow for the profile of the sport as it battles to maintain relevance with the wider public.

Chris Wall, also chairman of the Newmarket Heath Committee, said: “It’s a sad day for Newmarket. We are a racing town. If there is no connection between its weekly paper and the racing industry that is very sad. It’s a retrograde step.“

Sir Mark Prescott commented: “It’s an outrage by the Newmarket Journal to drop more of its racing links to the town.”

In a statement Liam Apicella, sports editor of the Newmarket Journal, said: “I've been informed by the powers that be that we have to stop all paid-for material with immediate effect. Unfortunately, Pin Money comes under that umbrella.”

Read these next:

Trainer calls for action after plastic beer cup is thrown in direction of winning horse at Windsor

Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk

Join Racing Post Members' Club and get early access to Steve Palmer's Open tips - and he's fresh from landing 25-1 and 14-1 winners

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.