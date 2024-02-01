Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It’s a really big deal for a small yard like ours' - Sarah Humphrey excited by Nickle Back's Grade 1 venture

Nickle Back: won his last two chases by a combined 43 lengths
Nickle Back: declared for the Scilly Isles Chase on Saturday

Sarah Humphrey is gearing up for one of the most exciting afternoons in her 20-year training career when she saddles just her second Grade 1 runner in Saturday's Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase

Humphrey, who trains 16 runners from her West Wratting yard eight miles south of Newmarket, will pitch her stable star Nickle Back into Grade 1 company and will compete at the sport's highest level for the first time since the 2010 Cheltenham Festival.

Although 80-1 shot Carpincho was able to finish only 17th in the Champion Bumper, Humphrey hopes her quirky chaser can put up a bold show in Sandown's £100,000 contest against four rivals. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 1 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:53, 1 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain