'It’s a really big deal for a small yard like ours' - Sarah Humphrey excited by Nickle Back's Grade 1 venture

Sarah Humphrey is gearing up for one of the most exciting afternoons in her 20-year training career when she saddles just her second Grade 1 runner in Saturday's Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase .

Humphrey, who trains 16 runners from her West Wratting yard eight miles south of Newmarket, will pitch her stable star Nickle Back into Grade 1 company and will compete at the sport's highest level for the first time since the 2010 Cheltenham Festival.

Although 80-1 shot Carpincho was able to finish only 17th in the Champion Bumper, Humphrey hopes her quirky chaser can put up a bold show in Sandown's £100,000 contest against four rivals.