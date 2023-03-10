'It's a challenge' - Sandown calls inspection for Saturday's Imperial Cup meeting

Sandown's Betfair Imperial Cup fixture faces an 8am inspection on Saturday with concerns over the state of the ground and the threat of overnight frost.

The track received around 30mm of rain since the morning of its Grand Military Gold Cup fixture on Tuesday leaving standing water in places on Friday and the outlook is complicated further by freezing temperatures overnight.

Clerk of course Andrew Cooper said on Friday: "It's a hell of a lot of rain and the immediate concerns are ground-related in terms of wetness and a little bit of standing water in places, and there's a risk of quite a sharp frost here tonight as well, when we're looking at an air temperature of -2C."

Groundstaff will cover vulnerable areas including the home straight in front of the grandstand as well as the takeoff and landing areas at each hurdle and fence.

Following further rain into Friday, Cooper was finalising plans to use the best available racing lines but he confirmed obstacles will be bypassed if the meeting does go ahead.

"We had more rain overnight into this morning, 4-5mm last night and another 2-3mm this morning, which is clearing now and I don't think we'll see further rain but there are definitely certain obstacles that would need to be omitted," he said.

"I don't think we'll be jumping the water jump and probably not the second-last chase fence and the last hurdle in the back straight. We'll have to realign the rails to find a safe racing line and we're looking at all options to get it as good as we can, but it's a challenge."

Ayr's meeting went ahead as planned on Friday following a morning inspection, but Saturday's fixture hinges on an 8.30am check as temperatures as low as -3C are forecast.

Saturday's card at Hereford was cancelled on Friday morning with the course waterlogged and freezing temperatures in the forecast.

In Ireland, Navan's meeting on Saturday hinges on a 7.30am inspection on raceday morning. Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Following significant snowfall overnight, the track at Navan is unfit for racing at the moment. There was 20mm of rain yesterday, so prior to the snow the ground was soft to heavy. The temperature is set to rise throughout the day today.

"However, it will drop again this evening and could get as low as -3C, so we've called an inspection for 7.30am tomorrow to determine our prospects of racing.”

After snow at Naas overnight, the course was described as "unfit for racing" before Sunday's Leinster National card. No further snow is forecast and the temperature is due to rise on Saturday.

'Pretty hellish'

Scottish trainer Sandy Thomson has scrapped plans to run War Soldier and March Wind at Sandown on Saturday due to the bad weather and the possibility racing may be called off.

"We're not going to go to Sandown," he said on Friday morning. "We'd have had to be away by now and it still seems pretty hellish through Doncaster and through Haydock as well.

"The snow is pretty bad on the east coast and the west coast and I can't afford to take horses all the way down there and have the meeting be off. It could be a difficult journey and, although Andrew Cooper is hopeful it will be on, I can't afford to take horses 350 miles on somebody's gut feeling."

Sue Smith was hit by heavy snow at her yard high up in the hills near Bingley in West Yorkshire.

"The snow drifts with the wind and we have ten inches of it outside in the yard. There are no horses going out this morning. But we've kept going in the indoor school," she said.

She still hopes to run Cerendipity in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown. "He'll go down to Sandown on Saturday morning if it's on. He'll set off at about 6am." she said.

The adverse weather conditions have also caused problems at Karl Burke's Flat stable in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

"We've got a foot of snow this morning as we were hit with it last night when originally they said we were on the edge of it," he said.

"The runners coming back from Newcastle last night couldn't get back into the yard and had to stay overnight in Middleham, where Chris Fairhurst kindly lent us two of his boxes.

"The lads had to go and ride them back to our yard this morning as the horseboxes are still stranded. We kept the team on the move this morning in the covered ride and cantered those we needed to."

