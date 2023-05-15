'It's a big jump up' - Gosden camp pin Lockinge hopes on talented and unexposed Laurel
The news that ante-post favourite Inspiral will miss Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury means the John and Thady Gosden camp are set to rely on Laurel – a ride that may fall the way of Frankie Dettori, who is seeking to equal the legendary Lester Piggott's record number of successes in the race.
A Cheveley Park Stud homebred, Inspiral had been around a 3-1 chance for the £350,000 Lockinge, which headlines ITV's coverage this weekend, but did not feature among the confirmations at Monday's forfeit stage.
That led to a shake-up of the market, which is now headed by the classy and consistent Godolphin colt Modern Games at 5-2.
