'It's a big blow' - Callum Shepherd unlikely to make Royal Ascot after reaggravating wrist injury

Callum Shepherd described the prospect of missing Royal Ascot as a "big blow" after he reaggravated a wrist injury sustained in November.

The rider sustained the injury at Nottingham on Sunday when his mount Trois Vallees fell in the 5f handicap. He is unlikely to return in time for the royal meeting, which begins in just over a fortnight's time.

He said: "Hopefully it seems it will be a case of weeks not months, but realistically it's going to be tough to make Royal Ascot. The saving grace before was it was during the winter. I'd been getting plenty of rides and it just feels tough – it's a big blow.

"I've got what's called a radial styloid fracture. It's not as bad as last time, the movement's pretty good, and I'm hopeful I won't be off as long. I'm waiting to speak to Dr Jerry Hill properly and make a plan for what's next and whether it will need any invasive surgery to put it back in the right place."

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Trois Vallees suffered a fatal injury and Shepherd paid an emotional tribute to the filly and those involved in her career.

He said: "She was attended to immediately and the vets were first class. It obviously does happen once in a blue moon but it's horrible for everyone and never gets any easier. I know the yard and the team who looked after her and she had a great life.

"Elle Gould looked after her when she was at James Tate's yard and sent me a message this morning about how much she loved her. I think that speaks volumes about the care these people have for their horses, and even when they move to another yard it's still there."

Shepherd, who has enjoyed several successes at Listed level, rode his 19th winner of the year aboard Thanksbutnothanks at Lingfield on Friday and will know more about when he will return in the coming days.

Read more:

'The stewards are going to brush this under the carpet and the rules need to change' - trainer blasts Dash debacle

Racing in Singapore set to come to an end in October 2024

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.