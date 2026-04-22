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'It'd be great to go out on a winner, so if this plan comes off we'll be happy' - Johnny Burke to leave Fergal O'Brien to go freelance

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In D'Or is well placed to provide jockey Johnny Burke with a final big-race victory in his role as stable jockey to Fergal O'Brien in the bet365 Gold Cup Chase, with the trainer optimistic about success at Sandown on Saturday despite the pair's day-to-day association coming to an end.

Burke will step down from his role as O'Brien's stable jockey on the final day of the jumps season to pursue other opportunities having held the role at Ravenswell Farm since Paddy Brennan retired in April 2024.

The jockey cemented his position with O'Brien when winning the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle on Crambo in 2024, having also partnered the horse to victory in the same race the year before, and has enjoyed numerous high-profile successes for the yard, most recently when landing the Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting on Ryan's Rocket.

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