'It'd be a dream come true to win it again' - Tom Cannon hopeful Edwardstone can repeat Tingle Creek heroics 12 months on

Edwardstone winning the Betfair Tingle Creek for a second time on Saturday would be a “dream come true” for Tom Cannon , with the rider confident the nine-year-old will have improved significantly for his comeback second at Cheltenham last month.

Trained by Alan King for owners Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle, Edwardstone was a nine-length winner of the Grade 1 last year under Cannon and is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown having also landed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at the course in 2021.

Edwardstone was declared alongside Jonbon, Boothill, Haddex Des Obeaux and Nube Negra for Saturday's big race, and Cannon is approaching the race positively after being encouraged by his mount’s effort when second to Jonbon in the Shloer Chase last time.