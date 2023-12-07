Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It'd be a dream come true to win it again' - Tom Cannon hopeful Edwardstone can repeat Tingle Creek heroics 12 months on

Edwardstone: is one of the leading Champion Chase contenders this year
Edwardstone and Tom Cannon charge to victory in last year's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at SandownCredit: Edward Whitaker

Edwardstone winning the Betfair Tingle Creek for a second time on Saturday would be a “dream come true” for Tom Cannon, with the rider confident the nine-year-old will have improved significantly for his comeback second at Cheltenham last month.

Trained by Alan King for owners Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle, Edwardstone was a nine-length winner of the Grade 1 last year under Cannon and is unbeaten in two starts at Sandown having also landed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at the course in 2021.

Edwardstone was declared alongside Jonbon, Boothill, Haddex Des Obeaux and Nube Negra for Saturday's big race, and Cannon is approaching the race positively after being encouraged by his mount’s effort when second to Jonbon in the Shloer Chase last time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 7 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 7 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain