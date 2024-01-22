'It would be brilliant to get him back' - long-absent sprint star Oxted set for May return

Roger Teal is eyeing a spring return for his long-absent dual Group 1 winner Oxted , who is "coming along nicely" after being out of action for two and a half years.

He has earmarked the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh on May 25 as a potential starting point for the eight-year-old, who won the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June 2021.

The sprinter has not raced since finishing third in the July Cup at Newmarket the following month, but his trainer said: "He's back in training and coming along nicely, doing a lot of lengths in the pool. He looks fantastic and everything seems great at the moment.