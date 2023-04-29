Jonbon 11-10 to deny Champion Chase placed horses in bet365 Celebration Chase

Jonbon is being turned out quickly after winning at the Grand National meeting at Aintree two weeks ago and is making his first start outside of novice company in the bet365 Celebration Chase (1.40), but that hasn't stopped him being cut at the head of the market.

The Nicky Henderson-trained chaser suffered his first and only defeat over fences at the Cheltenham Festival in the Arkle, losing out by five and a half lengths to El Fabiolo, who emphatically franked that form when winning a Grade 1 by 11 lengths at the Punchestown festival this week.

Having opened at as big as 11-8 on Thursday to add a fourth Grade 1 to his CV, Jonbon has been supported into a general 11-10 favourite, with last year's winner Greaneteen drifting to 3-1, having been a general 9-4 chance this morning.

This looks to have been the target Greaneteen, who has been kept fresh since running third behind Energumene in Cheltenham's Champion Chase and who is seeking a hat-trick in this race, having won the last two runnings.

Greaneteen usually saves his best for this track, with three of his top four Racing Post Ratings achieved here, including victory in the 2021 Tingle Creek, and he equalled his career-best RPR when winning the Haldon Gold Cup by seven lengths in November.

Captain Guinness, who finished 24 lengths in front of Greaneteen at the Cheltenham Festival, is a general 5-1 shot, while Editeur Du Gite is 15-2.

Posted at 10.55am

Conditions quicken on Sandown's chase course

Conditions on the chase course have quickened for Sandown's jumps finale showpiece, the bet365 Gold Cup, after a dry 24 hours.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper declared the going as good to soft, good in places (from good to soft, soft in places) after the course received no rain since a deluge on Thursday evening that led to the cancellation of Friday's Flat fixture.

Enrilo (second right): finished first past the post ahead of Kitty's Light (far right) in the 2021 bet365 Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

The going remained unchanged at soft, good to soft in places on the hurdles course, but Cooper didn't rule out a tweak to the description before the start of the first race at 1.05.

Cooper said: "I've walked both courses this morning and the chase course is good to soft, good in places, there are tiny bits of soft on the circuit but it's more a mix of those two. The hurdles I've left as soft, good to soft in places.

"It's been dry since the overnight rain on Thursday and everything is starting to dry out and settle down, and it will continue to do that through the day today. Weather-wise we've got a nice day lined up, it's sunny here at the moment and looks very much like we're going to have 19-20C today, sunshine and a gentle breeze from the word go.

"It will dry today, undoubtedly. We know the moisture level in the ground is still quite high, even if it is walking a bit sounder. It's a drying day and the next scheduled walk is at 11am. It's only going to move in one direction if it moves at all. I wouldn't rule out the going changing again, either. You get to the stage sometimes when you need to race on it to really see what it is."

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

Sandown

2.15 Mucho Mas (cut leg), Organdi (going)

2.50 Black Gerry (not eaten up)

4.00 Texard (stiff)

Updated at 10.55am

