'It was very special' - Hugo Palmer hopeful of more Group success after memorable Saturday double at Ascot

Hugo Palmer is relishing the remainder of the season and has set his sights on more Group success after a memorable weekend.

The Cheshire-based trainer completed a Group 3 double during last weekend’s King George card after Fitzella’s gutsy Princess Margaret Stakes success was followed 40 minutes later by 22-1 shot Cheshire Dancer in the Valiant Stakes.

Palmer reported both winners in "tremendous form" on Monday and was still on cloud nine after winning two Group 3s on the same day for the first time since 2017.

"It was very special," said Palmer. "We did it once before when we won the Criterion at Newmarket with Home Of The Brave and the Chipchase at Newmarket with Koropick within an hour of each other.

"I was at Newmarket that day, so to be at Ascot and see them both win on the same card was very special."

Fitzella: wins the Princess Margaret Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Palmer had his highest return of winners since 2018 last year and hopes his rich vein of form continues.

He said: "It’s exciting. According to the stats, we’ve run 21 two-year-olds so far, so we’ve got 35 or so more to run and some nice ones among them. I hope we’re not done winning Group races for the year."

Palmer believes Fitzella has not yet reached the ceiling after her length defeat of Staya and has options in both Ireland and France.

Palmer said: "There’s nothing more exciting to a trainer than having a horse who has any number of options about where to go next. The debate, the discussion and picking out the races is a big part of the thrill of the job. She can go on from here and it’s thrilling.

"She didn’t lose an ounce. She weighed exactly the same on Sunday morning as she did when she left on Friday morning. Her and Cheshire Dancer both had a canter this morning and they’re both in tremendous form."

