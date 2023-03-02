'It was the right race at the wrong time' - Gold Cup option for Ga Law after missing Premier Chase

Ga Law's connections are mulling over a tilt at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after Kelso's bet365 Premier Chase on Saturday came too soon for the Paddy Power Gold Cup winner.

Ante-post favourite Sounds Russian was another notable absentee with just five declared for the Listed race ().

Ga Law, like Sounds Russian, is entered in the Gold Cup, with the first-named requiring a top-four finish in a chase over further than 2m7½f to qualify for the Randox Grand National next month.

The Jamie Snowden-trained seven-year-old is a general 100-1 shot for the Gold Cup and has another option in the Ryanair Chase. He is a best-price 18-1 with bet365 for the 2m4½f event.



Snowden said: "He's absolutely fine. The cuts he received from Doncaster put us on the back foot which meant Kelso was just going to come a week or ten days too soon, hence why we've decided that he wasn't ready to go. It was the right race at the wrong time and we've got to do right by the horse.

"It's a shame as that looked the right opportunity to go and try to qualify for the Grand National really. Unfortunately there's nothing he can run in to qualify now so the only option, if we wanted to go for the National, is the Gold Cup.

Ga Law: only finishing in the first four in the Gold Cup would qualify him for the Grand National Credit: David Davies - Pool (Getty Images)

"The Gold Cup is the Gold Cup, a seriously competitive race. We've got the option of either chasing Shishkin home and trying to pick up some prize-money or going for Gold and seeing where we get too.

"It's just a frustration that the rules have meant that he's ended up not being qualified. The handicapper thinks he showed improved form by going up in trip last time, yet the rules state you've got to finish in the first four.

"The rules are the rules and it means he doesn't qualify, which I'm not sure the powers that be would necessarily want but I'm sure they'll look at the rules for the future."

Grand National hope Le Milos is running in the feature race at the Scottish track and will likely head the market, having been in terrific form since joining Dan Skelton, following up victory at Bangor with a tough display to justify favouritism in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

The Shunter returns to Kelso for the first time since landing the Morebattle Hurdle on this card in 2021, before going on to win a race at the Cheltenham Festival and collecting the £100,000 bonus on offer.

Emmet Mullins' ten-year-old hasn't been seen over fences since finishing midfield behind Gold Cup hope Hewick in the Galway Plate.

Wishing And Hoping, who caused a shock in the Veterans' Final at Sandown when winning at 50-1, has been declared, while Empire Steel and Zanza make up the five-runner field.

Zanza's likely preferred option, however, is the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury, where his record is 5-6 and includes victory in last month's Grade 2 Denman Chase.

Emmet Mullins: has three runners at Kelso on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A maximum field of 16 will go to post for the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle () with ante-post market leader Mctigue attempting to give Mullins a second victory in the 2m handicap event.

Mctigue, who has multiple entries at the Cheltenham Festival, was an impressive winner of a Sedgefield maiden hurdle before showing his class with victory in an Auteuil Grade 2, before finishing down the field on his last two starts, including behind Triumph Hurdle favourite Lossiemouth in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle last time.

Mullins' juvenile features in a strong Irish contingent, along with topweight Colonel Mustard, who finished just three lengths behind State Man in the County Hurdle at last year's festival, and Wajaaha, who ran well in a Navan handicap hurdle last week.

Last year's winner Cormier featured among the British-trained opposition, along with Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue and the form-seeking Tritonic, whose last win over hurdles came in December 2021.

Deere Mark is another runner who could be in line for a shot of the £100,000 bonus, with Sam Thomas's runner, who has won his last two starts, entered in the County Hurdle in two weeks' time for which he is around 25-1.

Premier Chase confirmed runners and riders

Zanza Micheal Nolan

Le Milos Harry Skelton

Empire Steel Ryan Mania

The Shunter Donagh Meyler

Wishing And Hoping Alex Edwards

Morebattle hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Colonel Mustard Kieren Buckley

Tritonic Adrian Heskin

Cormier Sean Quinlan

Nayati Peter Kavanagh

Benson Ryan Mania

Luttrell Lad Sean Bowen

Mctigue Donagh Meyler

L'Eau Du Sud Harry Skelton

Wajaaha Liam McKenna

Teddy Blue Caolin Quinn

Lebowski Richard Patrick

Collingham Charlie Maggs

Deere Mark Adam Wedge

Clear White Light Jack Hogan

El Muchacho Mitchell Bastyan

Thereisnodoubt Derek Fox

Read more . . .

The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2023, out Friday, March 3. Order your copy .