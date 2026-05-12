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'It was green lights all the way' - Simon and Ed Crisford take charge of €1.1 million Arqana purchase

The sales-topping Sioux Nation filly strikes a pose
The Sioux Nation filly was sold to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for €1.1 millionCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
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Bahraini owners Victorious Forever have snapped up their third top lot at Europe's biggest breeze-up sales after being revealed as the buyers of a Sioux Nation filly who made €1.1 million at the weekend. 

The Arqana sales topper is bound for the Newmarket yard of Simon and Ed Crisford a year after they received Zanthos, a €1m daughter of Sioux Nation who won the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Victorious Forever's latest purchase comes after they secured top lots at two British sales, starting with a Starspangledbanner filly who cost 900,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Ups. She is also in training with the Crisfords.

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Newmarket correspondent

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