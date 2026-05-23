'It was clearly premeditated and feels really personal' - police involved after thieves raid Redcar before big meeting

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Redcar general manager Amy Fair spent her birthday on track helping to get the course ready after a "bitterly disappointing" break-in ahead of its big bank holiday meeting.

Extra staff were called in to repair damage in time for Monday's Zetland Gold Cup fixture after a raid in which a key piece worth a five-figure sum was stolen.

"They broke in at 3.30am and stole our ATV Polaris buggy, which is like a quad bike but bigger," Fair said on Saturday morning. "It has a flat bed and we use it for all sorts of things on racedays, including taking water down to the start, transporting screens and giving people a lift.

"It's a key part of our fleet and it's gone. It's going to cost £12,000-plus to replace.

"There are so many knock-on effects. For horse welfare, we have to have water at the start. There's a hot weekend coming and we can't compromise on that. We're not going to get another before Monday, it's a bank holiday weekend. We're busy scrambling trying to get replacement vehicles."



The police are on the case and Redcar hopes the thieves may have been caught on CCTV footage from homes backing onto the track.

Fair does not believe the buggy was taken by chance and said: "We wonder if it was stolen to order. They knew what they were doing. They broke into one of our buildings and cut the power to the alarm system.

"We've had mindless damage before and people trying to break in to get to the cash machine, which was empty anyway. But someone has done this on purpose. They haven't walked past and thought 'oh, there's a buggy' – where this machine was stored is out of sight. It was clearly premeditated.

"This is the first time we've had a vehicle taken and it's bitterly disappointing. It feels really personal, as though someone has broken into your house."

Amy Fair: "This is the first time we've had a vehicle taken and it's bitterly disappointing" Credit: David Carr

Repairs were needed ahead of racing at Redcar on Monday and Tuesday.

"As they crashed their way out of the course they've gone through endless amounts of running-rail," Fair said. "Some can be put back up again but some is permanently damaged and won't be reusable.

"Fortunately there is no damage to the track and there are no concerns for racing on Monday or Tuesday.

"But it's all extra work that you don't want to be doing on the Saturday before bank holiday Monday. We've had to bring extra manpower to get it all sorted. Thankfully it wasn't on the night before racing, that's the only saving grace."

Fair, who woke up to messages about the break-in among the birthday wishes on her phone, was keen to reward those mucking in to repair the damage.

"I'm on my way to the course but currently in Tesco getting beers for all the people coming in to say thank you for making the extra effort," she said.

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