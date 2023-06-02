'It was a bit weird' - Paul Mulrennan on the different dynamics of being interviewed by wife Adele

Paul Mulrennan admitted it felt "a bit weird" being interviewed by his wife Adele on ITV Racing straight after his victory on Azure Blue in last month's Duke of York Stakes.

The Mulrennans were speaking for a major interview for the Racing Post on Sunday, in which the experienced jockey discusses riding at the peak of his powers, how the couple juggle their busy workloads and his delight at finding another sprinting star in Azure Blue.

The highlights of Mulrennan's career have come at York. He won the Nunthorpe on Mecca's Angel in 2015 and 2016, and also rode out his claim at the track on Blue Spinnaker in 2006 when he was led back into the winner's enclosure by Adele.

Mulrennan had his wife by his side after the latest memorable moment on the Knavesmire, but this time she was the one posing the questions straight after the line in her role for ITV.

"It was a bit weird as that was the first time she's interviewed me in her job," Mulrennan says. "I meant to dedicate the win to an old school friend's mum whose funeral it was that day and I was quite emotional.

"When I lost my claim there, Adele was leading me up that day and she got interviewed and was talking more than me."

Paul Mulrennan (left) celebrates after winning the Duke of York on Azure Blue Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The interviewer managed to maintain her composure and professionalism after Azure Blue's win and signed off with the line "dinner's on you tonight".

"It was strange as we'd actually spoken about it the night before as Paul thought she had a really good chance," Adele says. "You always want to get a good interview out of a jockey and when I asked him the questions, I could see he was getting emotional and he stopped talking.

"York's a special track for us, so to interview Paul there for the first time was nice. I didn't quite get my dinner though. Paul picked up a curry on the way home and they didn't put in my chicken korma."

Arrest 'could start favourite' for the Derby as punters throw weight behind Frankie Dettori's final Epsom Classic ride

