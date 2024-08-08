Racing Post logo
'It might be to our advantage' - Marco Botti relishing Kyprios challenge in Irish St Leger with Giavellotto

Marco Botti (right) with Giavellotto after the Princess of Wales's Stakes
Marco Botti (right): believes Giavellotto has the pace to threaten Kyprios in the Irish St LegerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Marco Botti believes the step back in trip could disadvantage Kyprios in next month's Comer Group International Irish St Leger as he prepares Giavellotto for a crack at the Group 1.

Last week's dominant Goodwood Cup winner Kyprios was hailed as "very rare" by Aidan O'Brien on Tuesday, when the trainer committed to ending his season in the Curragh contest he won in 2022.

While Botti has respect for the dual Gold Cup winner, he also retains plenty of faith in his three-time Group 2 victor Giavellotto and believes his successes in the Yorkshire Cup and Princess of Wales's Stakes over shorter distances could hold the key to defeating Kyprios.

