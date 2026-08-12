'It is quite literally the eclipse of Kempton' - the story behind Edward Whitaker's stunning series of images

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The irony of photographing the first solar eclipse for 27 years at Kempton is not lost on the Racing Post's Edward Whitaker.

Whitaker, who has been capturing racing for more than 40 years, lives close to the Sunbury track and planned his latest series of images during Monday afternoon's card.

He said: "I had to go down and have a look. I had to see where the sun was, how it was setting, different times when first contact was, and where the 91 per cent eclipse would be.

"I wanted to see which lens worked. The sequence of the sun would stay in the frame for two hours. The camera was in a tripod and I took a picture every four minutes from 6-8pm."

The solar eclipse at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Explaining what he learned, and the difficulties of something happening so late in the day, Whitaker added: "A picture every 12 and 14 minutes provided the ideal spacing of the sun, with the eclipse at 7.12pm.

"It's a more challenging job now because we use mirrorless cameras. You've got to finish the end product, which is a composite, so you have to layer the photos on top of each other, and I had a deadline of 8pm.

"What was interesting at that time is that the sun was just above the grandstand from the position I was shooting from. Given the uncertainty surrounding the track and the possibility of it going to the builders, it is quite literally the eclipse of Kempton."

Racing Post colleague Patrick McCann's shot from Ireland Credit: Patrick McCann

The photographer was also able to call upon his experience of capturing the last total eclipse in 1999.

He said: "I did this shot up at John Francome's where Clive Cox trains on top of the downs in Lambourn, and it was spectacular. When it happened, everything went quiet and then there was this weird, cold wind. It was very eerie, all the birds went to sleep and then the next thing you knew it was light again."

As to whether he enjoyed the challenge, he added: "I love it. I love all of the celestial stuff. I look up at the sky quite a lot. The next total eclipse will be in 2090 and I'll be dead by then!"

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