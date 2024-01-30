Racing Post logo
'It hit them hard' - Colonel Harry out to give Jamie Snowden and owners poignant first Grade 1 win after loss of Datsalrightgino

Colonel Harry: won the 2m novice handicap chase comfortably under gavin Sheehan
Colonel Harry: a live contender for the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Colonel Harry is primed to give Jamie Snowden and owners Hew and Jane Glyn Davies a poignant first Grade 1 winner in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35) at Sandown on Saturday just a week after the death of stable star Datsalrightgino.

The seven-year-old has taken his form to new heights over fences with two wins from three starts, including in the revamped Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby this month. He is a 9-2 chance with Coral to give Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Snowden and the Glyn Davies family a first victory at the highest level.

Colonel Harry is owned under the same GD partnership as Datsalrightgino, who provided them with big-race glory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December. He suffered a fatal injury when falling at the ninth fence in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last weekend.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 30 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 11:48, 30 January 2024

