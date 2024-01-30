'It hit them hard' - Colonel Harry out to give Jamie Snowden and owners poignant first Grade 1 win after loss of Datsalrightgino
Colonel Harry is primed to give Jamie Snowden and owners Hew and Jane Glyn Davies a poignant first Grade 1 winner in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35) at Sandown on Saturday just a week after the death of stable star Datsalrightgino.
The seven-year-old has taken his form to new heights over fences with two wins from three starts, including in the revamped Towton Novices' Chase at Wetherby this month. He is a 9-2 chance with Coral to give Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Snowden and the Glyn Davies family a first victory at the highest level.
Colonel Harry is owned under the same GD partnership as Datsalrightgino, who provided them with big-race glory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December. He suffered a fatal injury when falling at the ninth fence in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last weekend.
Published on 30 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 11:48, 30 January 2024
