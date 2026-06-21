'It felt unbelievable to saddle my first winner' - rookie Newmarket trainer has breakthrough victory

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Gihan Arnolda, who last month became the first black trainer to send out a runner from Newmarket, saddled his breakthrough winner at Goodwood on Friday night.

Darragh Keenan partnered 12-1 chance Damascus Steel to victory in a moment to remember for the former jockey. Damascus Steel was the 11th runner that Arnolda had sent out from his Newmarket base at Cadland Cottage Stables.

Arnolda said: "It felt unbelievable to saddle my first winner as a trainer and I've been overwhelmed with the amount of kind calls and messages I've had since.

"To break your duck in a 0-85 handicap at Goodwood is amazing really. Ours have been needing the run and it was a strong race. I thought we might finish second or third but the front-runners went off a bit fast and we were able to pick up the pieces."

Gihan Arnolda: at Cadland Cottage Stables

British-born Arnolda, whose parents are from Sri Lanka, was assistant to Denis Quinn until recently.

Arnolda has a very different background to most joining the training profession as he was homeless as a teenager and did not even sit on a horse until he was 18.

He had more than 200 rides and rode six winners as an apprentice until a bad fall at Yarmouth ended his riding career.

Evidently, business is booming after the Racing Post highlighted Arnolda's story in the Racing Grapevine last month.

He said: "We've picked up two or three more horses with all the exposure and we have someone else to come in with four or five more, which is nice."

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