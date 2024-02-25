'It doesn't make sense' - leading owner Johnny de la Hey criticises Kempton's last-orders policy
Johnny de la Hey, a winner at the highest level thanks to Pic D'Orhy in the Ascot Chase this month, has called on racecourses to up their game when it comes to ownership experience after he was left frustrated at Kempton on Saturday.
De la Hey, who also raced high-class chaser Cyrname, won at Kempton with Golden Son and celebrated in the owners' and trainers' bar at the track, which stopped serving alcohol 30 minutes after the last race was staged at 4.45pm.
That irked those involved with Thistle Be The One, who won that race, while De la Hey's trainer Paul Nicholls and his counterpart Chris Gordon were also miffed.
Published on 25 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 25 February 2024
