She's had 11 winners from 27 runners - and now Venetia Williams is chasing big Betfair Chase success with course specialist
Only Irish star A Plus Tard denied Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase two years ago and the absence of any visitors and the prospect of soft ground has persuaded Venetia Williams to try again in Saturday's Grade 1 instead of waiting for next weekend's Coral Gold Cup.
Royale Pagaille's second in 2021 is his sole Haydock defeat in four starts, which includes a mammoth weight-carrying performance in the Peter Marsh Chase a year later, and he is an 8-1 chance behind Protektorat and Bravemansgame following midweek support.
The nine-year-old was last seen attempting to defy his lofty rating of 160 in the Irish Grand National in April but fell at the 15th, and while Williams is likely to return to handicap company this season, she has been buoyed by the recent inclement weather.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 23 November 2023
- 'I've backed him at 33s for the Stayers' and I'm going to have another £250 each-way' - owner Chris Giles bullish about big Saturday hope Crambo
- BHA to review 'entirely uncompetitive' developmental races following poor novice chase turnouts
- 'It's unbelievable to have a horse like him' - Laura Morgan plotting route to Ryanair with Notlongtillmay
- Two-horse farmer bids to bring home the bacon in £50,000 Haydock race with runner chasing a five-timer
- Racing Post journalism masterclass among content set to appear in second HWPA racing media week
- 'I've backed him at 33s for the Stayers' and I'm going to have another £250 each-way' - owner Chris Giles bullish about big Saturday hope Crambo
- BHA to review 'entirely uncompetitive' developmental races following poor novice chase turnouts
- 'It's unbelievable to have a horse like him' - Laura Morgan plotting route to Ryanair with Notlongtillmay
- Two-horse farmer bids to bring home the bacon in £50,000 Haydock race with runner chasing a five-timer
- Racing Post journalism masterclass among content set to appear in second HWPA racing media week