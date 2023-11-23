She's had 11 winners from 27 runners - and now Venetia Williams is chasing big Betfair Chase success with course specialist

Only Irish star A Plus Tard denied Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase two years ago and the absence of any visitors and the prospect of soft ground has persuaded Venetia Williams to try again in Saturday's Grade 1 instead of waiting for next weekend's Coral Gold Cup.

Royale Pagaille's second in 2021 is his sole Haydock defeat in four starts, which includes a mammoth weight-carrying performance in the Peter Marsh Chase a year later, and he is an 8-1 chance behind Protektorat and Bravemansgame following midweek support.

The nine-year-old was last seen attempting to defy his lofty rating of 160 in the Irish Grand National in April but fell at the 15th, and while Williams is likely to return to handicap company this season, she has been buoyed by the recent inclement weather.