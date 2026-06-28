'I don’t think the race set up to show just how talented she is' - what next for Venetian Sun following narrow Royal Ascot win?

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The team behind Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun are confident she can take her form to the next level and show what she is really capable of this summer, starting in the July Cup at Newmarket next month.

Karl Burke’s stable star, owned by Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, took her sprinting record to 6-6 when justifying 11-8 favouritism by a head from Spicy Marg at Royal Ascot.

Venetian Sun heads the market at a general 9-4 for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup on Saturday week, when her rivals could include Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee one-two Almeraq and Satono Reve.